Lebanon to Import Gas From Egypt in February After Pipeline Repairs - Minister

Repairs on a gas pipeline in northern Lebanon are scheduled to be completed by the end of February, enabling the start of gas imports from Egypt, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad said on Wednesday

Repairs on a gas pipeline in northern Lebanon are scheduled to be completed by the end of February, enabling the start of gas imports from Egypt, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad said on Wednesday.

"Our task now is to repair the gas pipeline, which will take about a month and a half, tentatively till the end of February. The first phase of the work should be completed, which will allow us to deliver gas to Deir Ammar (power plant in northern Lebanon)," Fayyad said after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, according to the presidential press service.

Fayad noted that Egyptian gas imports to Lebanon will increase the country's electricity supply-time by four hours, and two additional hours will be available due to power supplies from Jordan.

In December, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources told Sputnik that Egypt was ready to start supplying gas to Lebanon in January-February 2022.

The Egyptian cabinet's press service confirmed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi intends to provide Lebanon with Egyptian gas as soon as possible to prevent further power outages.

Amid severe economic meltdown, Lebanon has not been able to provide fuel for power plants for over six months, leaving the country without electricity up to 20-22 hours a day. The situation has hindered the functioning of state institutions, hospitals and factories.

The restoration of the gas pipeline and reconstruction of the oil storage terminal will power supply run-time by 8-12 hours, while the operation of the oil storage facilities will make a strategic reserve possible.