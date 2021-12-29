UrduPoint.com

Lebanon To Import Gas From Egypt In February After Pipeline Repairs - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 11:26 PM

Lebanon to Import Gas From Egypt in February After Pipeline Repairs - Minister

Repairs on a gas pipeline in northern Lebanon are scheduled to be completed by the end of February, enabling the start of gas imports from Egypt, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Repairs on a gas pipeline in northern Lebanon are scheduled to be completed by the end of February, enabling the start of gas imports from Egypt, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad said on Wednesday.

"Our task now is to repair the gas pipeline, which will take about a month and a half, tentatively till the end of February. The first phase of the work should be completed, which will allow us to deliver gas to Deir Ammar (power plant in northern Lebanon)," Fayyad said after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, according to the presidential press service.

Fayad noted that Egyptian gas imports to Lebanon will increase the country's electricity supply-time by four hours, and two additional hours will be available due to power supplies from Jordan.

In December, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources told Sputnik that Egypt was ready to start supplying gas to Lebanon in January-February 2022.

The Egyptian cabinet's press service confirmed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi intends to provide Lebanon with Egyptian gas as soon as possible to prevent further power outages.

Amid severe economic meltdown, Lebanon has not been able to provide fuel for power plants for over six months, leaving the country without electricity up to 20-22 hours a day. The situation has hindered the functioning of state institutions, hospitals and factories.

The restoration of the gas pipeline and reconstruction of the oil storage terminal will power supply run-time by 8-12 hours, while the operation of the oil storage facilities will make a strategic reserve possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Water Egypt Oil Lebanon February December Gas From Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in N ..

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in November - Commerce Dept.

2 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Provide Ukraine With More Security ..

US Prepared to Provide Ukraine With More Security Aid Should Russia Invade - Off ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Not Expected to Participate in Upcomi ..

Biden, Putin Not Expected to Participate in Upcoming Geneva Security Talks - US ..

3 minutes ago
 Peskov Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Pla ..

Peskov Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Planned for Thursday Evening

3 minutes ago
 'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousand ..

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

3 minutes ago
 US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Uk ..

US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.