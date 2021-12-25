UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Will Need 6-7 Years To Overcome Economic Crisis - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:30 AM

Lebanon Will Need 6-7 Years to Overcome Economic Crisis - President

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The withdrawal of Lebanon from the economic crisis will take from six to seven years, President Michel Aoun said, adding that the country will face significant changes.

"The changes will undoubtedly take place. The changes will be in our way of thinking and actions.

We are at the current point now as a result of the wrong way, embezzlement, corruption and regime failure. This makes some changes mandatory. Lebanon needs 6-7 years to overcome the crisis," Aoun said, as quoted by his press service's Twitter page.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a severe economic crisis, which caused political instability and massive protests. The situation was aggravated by the huge explosion that devastated the capital of Beirut on August 4, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Twitter Beirut Lebanon August 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

4 hours ago
 Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standof ..

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

4 hours ago
 South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela pr ..

South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela prison cell

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Am ..

Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Amid Rising Gas Prices

4 hours ago
 Governor of Iraq's Najaf resigns after protests

Governor of Iraq's Najaf resigns after protests

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.