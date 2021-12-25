Lebanon Will Need 6-7 Years to Overcome Economic Crisis - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The withdrawal of Lebanon from the economic crisis will take from six to seven years, President Michel Aoun said, adding that the country will face significant changes.

"The changes will undoubtedly take place. The changes will be in our way of thinking and actions.

We are at the current point now as a result of the wrong way, embezzlement, corruption and regime failure. This makes some changes mandatory. Lebanon needs 6-7 years to overcome the crisis," Aoun said, as quoted by his press service's Twitter page.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a severe economic crisis, which caused political instability and massive protests. The situation was aggravated by the huge explosion that devastated the capital of Beirut on August 4, 2020.