Lebanon Working To Make Rumors About Devaluation Of National Currency Illegal - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:29 PM

Lebanon Working to Make Rumors About Devaluation of National Currency Illegal - President

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Lebanon is making efforts to support the national Currency, the Lebanese pound, specifically by drafting legislation that would condemn rumors about devaluation trends, President Michel Aoun said on Monday.

"President Michel Aoun confirmed that work on supporting pound was underway, pointing out that [the authorities] were working on a bill that would condemn rumors on the status of the pound, taking into account the freedom of speech," the Lebanese presidential press service said.

According to the press service, while Aoun welcomes criticism that stimulates new ideas, he "will not tolerate humiliation."

Over recent months, speculations about the possible devaluation of the Lebanese pound have been circulating in the country. The rumors emerged after the United States decided to introduce new sanctions against the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah.

