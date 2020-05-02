UrduPoint.com
Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Lebanese government cannot resolve large-scale political and economic issues that have been developing in the country throughout the past 30 years at one stroke, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in an interview with Sputnik, calling on citizens to closely observe further developments.

"I hope that all of the Lebanese officials and political parties have learned well that the Lebanese people lost temper because of the corruption, job losses and because the government funds had been looted for many years. I understand that people want fast and tangible changes, but consequences of the past 30 years will not be addressed overnight. In the past, I have called on them [the nation] to monitor developments closely, and now I am urging them to do it again," Aoun said.

The president has noted that it is impossible to expect "miracles" from the government existing less than 100 years, as Lebanon has become independent only in the 1940s. However, the government is fully determined to implement the recently announced economic reforms aimed at tackling the deepening financial crisis, Aoun said, expressing hope that this step would help Lebanon recover.

"I fear that some political parties, which have resented the serious work carried out by the government, will use anger of the streets to fuel protests. In any case, we will not allow the security situation to collapse and will preserve the freedom to express and declare [in the country]," Aoun said in the interview.

