BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Lebanese parliament has voted the 2020 budget bill into law, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation (LBC) reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the new government of Lebanon would not recall the 2020 budget bill, introduced to the parliament by the previous government.

The bill was adopted by a majority of 49 votes, with 13 lawmakers voting against the bill, and eight other abstaining from the vote, according to the broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Lebanon announced the formation of a new cabinet under prime minister Diab and President Michel Aoun.

The previous government resigned in late October amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.