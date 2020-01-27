UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Parliament Adopts 2020 Budget - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Lebanon's Parliament Adopts 2020 Budget - Reports

The Lebanese parliament has voted the 2020 budget bill into law, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation (LBC) reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Lebanese parliament has voted the 2020 budget bill into law, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation (LBC) reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the new government of Lebanon would not recall the 2020 budget bill, introduced to the parliament by the previous government.

The bill was adopted by a majority of 49 votes, with 13 lawmakers voting against the bill, and eight other abstaining from the vote, according to the broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Lebanon announced the formation of a new cabinet under prime minister Diab and President Michel Aoun.

The previous government resigned in late October amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Budget Lebanon October 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

4 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.