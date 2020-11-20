UrduPoint.com
Led By Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South Asian Development Forum,Ms Ayesha Farooqi, Alia Khan And Mohammad Yaseen, Call On Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director, Punjab Small Industries Corporation In Lahore

Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:52 PM

Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South Asian Development Forum,Ms Ayesha Farooqi, Alia Khan and Mohammad Yaseen, call on Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director, Punjab Small Industries Corporation in Lahore

Due to covid-19 the issues faced by the Women of south Punjab were discussed, Director C&M Khawaja Imran was also present in the meeting

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th November, 2020) Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President, South Asian Development Forum,Ms Ayesha Farooqi, Alia Khan and Mohammad Yaseen, call on Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director, Punjab Small Industries Corporation in Lahore.

Due to covid-19 the issues faced by the Women of south Punjab were discussed. Director C&M Khawaja Imran was also present in the meeting. On this occasion, the compliments were mentioned that Women of South Punjab are hardworking and tough, they can play an important role in the economic development of the region, if they are given the opportunity.

These women have a unique importance across the country. On the occasion, Jameel Ahmed Jameel said that Blue Pottery, Camel Skin, Glasswork, Embroidery, Apparel and other handicrafts products manufactured in South Punjab are in demand all over the world and overseas Pakistanis & the big investors can play role for reducing the regional Poverty and backwardness significantly.

The Managing Director directed the Regional Director Punjab Small Industries corporation Bahawalpur to resolve the issues and assist the delegation in Bahalpur.

