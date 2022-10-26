UrduPoint.com

Leghari Chairs Resource Mobilization Committee's Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Leghari chairs resource mobilization committee's meeting

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that along with the construction of new infrastructure, maintenance and repair of the existing infrastructure were also necessary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that along with the construction of new infrastructure, maintenance and repair of the existing infrastructure were also necessary.

He expressed these views while presiding over the first meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee for the financial year 2023-24 in the Finance Department here. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Finance, Secretary Excise, Member board of Revenue, Secretary Irrigation, Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority and related departmental officers.

The minister said the government depended heavily on revenue to improve the condition of public hospitals, schools and roads. Departments should therefore ensure the widening of the tax net to increase revenue, he added.

He said that registration of vehicles plying on the roads should be made mandatory in Punjab, adding that the closure of toll plazas should be abolished. He said that Punjab Revenue Authority should prepare a negative list instead of a positive one. The inclusion of all services in the tax net would reduce the burden on taxpayers, he said and added that property tax exemption should be decided based on property value rather than area.

There was no justification for exempting wealthy widows from tax. Cabinet and institutions should advise the public about the need and importance of tax money, he added.

The Finance Secretary informed about the targets set for the tax departments and the revenue details in the first quarter and added that the Punjab Revenue Authority had collected 31 per cent of the tax in the first three months of the current financial year compared to the previous year. The PRA collected Rs 14.24 billion in tax in September, which was 18 per cent more than the Rs 12.11 billion collected during the same period last year, he added.

Secretary Excise and Taxation and Member Board of Revenue briefed about the difficulties in tax collection while assuring the achievement of targets by the end of the financial year.

The minister directed the departments including Punjab Revenue Authority to improve the collection by bringing the defaulters into tax net. Address public concerns about the performance of institutions as the relationship between the people and the institutions must be improved, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Same Mohsin Khan Money September All From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Argentina to provide Sindh technical assistance in ..

Argentina to provide Sindh technical assistance in livestock sector

51 seconds ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regiona ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace; Speaker NA

52 seconds ago
 Three killed, one injured in Lyari roof collapse i ..

Three killed, one injured in Lyari roof collapse incident

56 seconds ago
 Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

5 minutes ago
 District admin request for Rs 65 mln to install CC ..

District admin request for Rs 65 mln to install CCTV cameras

5 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decision Came as U-Turn as White House Thoug ..

OPEC+ Decision Came as U-Turn as White House Thought Saudis Pledged Opposite - R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.