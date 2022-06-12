UrduPoint.com

Leghari To Present Punjab Budget Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Leghari to present Punjab budget tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari will present annual budget of Punjab for financial year 2022-23 during first day of budget session of Punjab Assembly here tomorrow (Monday), Finance Department's spokesperson confirmed to media here Sunday.

She said the provincial budget would target the poor segments of the society in provision of maximum fiscal relief to them.

The government, she added, is not going to impose new tax but will continue with special concessions and incentives given in the past. The government has planned to launch a special aid package to control the inflation, while steps will be made to control the price of edible items alongside increasing the purchasing power of the commoners.

Further, different schemes are decided to reduce the energy bills by efficient use of the energy. These steps will not only reduce the load shedding but also curtail the electricity bills. The government has also decided not to impose any new tax in the provincial budget. Further, to minimize the hardships of the businesses, trade and commoners due to the energy crisis, the government has decided to continue the tax relaxations and exemptions given during the last two years.

Similarly, the facility package of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for availability of flour at lower prices will also be continued. The overall volume of Punjab's budget for the next financial year will also be increased. The development budget will also increase alongside keep focusing on social sectors including health and education.

A large portion of the budget will be spent on achieving development goals. The first priority of the government in the budget for the next financial year will be the development of the social sector and revival of the economy. Several important initiatives will be introduced.

In order to achieve the sustainable development goals, the solution of public problems at the district level will be ensured. The next budget of Punjab will be a public friendly budget in which no class will be ignored. The forthcoming budget will bring good news for both government employees and the working class.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Load Shedding Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Electricity Poor Education Punjab Energy Crisis Budget Price Sunday Media Government Punjab Assembly Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

11 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

21 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

21 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

21 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.