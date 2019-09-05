UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislation Being Drafted To Open Up Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Sector: Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

Legislation being drafted to open up Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector: Official

The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry is pursuing an effective strategy to promote the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector, considering it the only available instant-option to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry is pursuing an effective strategy to promote the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector, considering it the only available instant-option to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs.

Accordingly, legislation is being drafted to open up the LNG sector to attract private companies, a senior official told APP here Thursday.

He said the Federal cabinet had recently cleared five private sector companies, which wanted to set up LNG terminals, having capacity of 500-700 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas each. "A terminal, as per international standard, takes almost two years to complete once its construction starts," he added.

Currently, the official said, two LNG terminals were operating at Port Qasim Karachi and injecting around 1200 MMCFD gas in the distribution network, adding the capacity of Floating Storage and Re-gasification Units (FSRUs) was also being increased.

He said the government wanted to engage private entities in the LNG sector by removing all bureaucratic hurdles under the ease-of-doing-business plan.

Elaborating, the official said, if a private company did not require the government guarantee and it was not selling the commodity to the government, there will be no need of any approval. "A private company will be able import its own LNG for supply to industry." He said the price of government imported LNG was regulated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and if the private sector opted to sell the commodity to retail consumers, the price would be determined by the authority.

He said the Petroleum Division had planned to bring 400 MMCFD LNG in the system by December, out of which "200 MMCFD is guaranteed as tender has already been floated to ensure transparency."Answering a question, the official said in future he was seeing America and Australia emerging as largest exporters of LNG in the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi World Australia Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Price December Gas All Government Cabinet Industry Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

6 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi seeks OIC member Oman's sup ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

7 minutes ago

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Turkey Along With China, India Could Be ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Invites G7 States to Russia for Next Summit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.