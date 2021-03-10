Lego sales, profits hit record in 2020 despite pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The LEGO Group, the international Danish family-owned and private toy company, delivered record sales and profits in 2020, according to a company financial statement published on Wednesday.

As the world came to a virtual standstill because of the corona crisis, Lego increased company sales by 13 percent in 2020 to 43.7 billion Danish Kroner (about 6.98 billion U.S. Dollars) compared to 2019. The knock-on effect was that profits soared by a record 19 percent to 9.9 billion DKK compared to 2019.

According to the statement, Lego's booming numbers were achieved through the capture of higher market shares in 12 of the company's largest markets, especially in China, North and South America, Western Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are very pleased with the results...Despite the challenges of the pandemic, they worked tirelessly to keep playing in all parts of the world," said Lego CEO Niels B. Christiansen.

"We will increase investments in the coming year with a continued focus on developing new play experiences, our brand, digitization and further development of our physical and digital sales channels."Currently, there are 678 Lego stores in the world. In 2020, Lego opened 134 new Lego stores worldwide, of which 91 were in China. The LEGO Group plans to open another 120 stores in 2021, with 80 in China alone, according to the statement.