LEGO, Tencent extend partnership to promote digital play in China

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Global toy giant LEGO Group and Chinese tech firm Tencent announced Wednesday that they have renewed their memorandum of understanding to further strengthen and expand their strategic partnership in digital play experiences for Chinese children.

In the next two years, they will deepen collaboration in areas including video, game and digital child safety, and explore opportunities to collaborate in areas of digital social community, intellectual property and corporate social responsibility, LEGO Group said in a statement.

"Through the extended partnership, we will be able to offer more creative and safe digital play experiences for children in the country," said Paul Huang, senior vice president of LEGO Group and general manager of LEGO China.

The enhanced cooperation came after the two sides inked a strategic partnership in early 2018 to empower a digital future for Chinese children.