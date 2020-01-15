UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LEGO, Tencent Extend Partnership To Promote Digital Play In China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

LEGO, Tencent extend partnership to promote digital play in China

Global toy giant LEGO Group and Chinese tech firm Tencent announced Wednesday that they have renewed their memorandum of understanding to further strengthen and expand their strategic partnership in digital play experiences for Chinese children

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Global toy giant LEGO Group and Chinese tech firm Tencent announced Wednesday that they have renewed their memorandum of understanding to further strengthen and expand their strategic partnership in digital play experiences for Chinese children.

In the next two years, they will deepen collaboration in areas including video, game and digital child safety, and explore opportunities to collaborate in areas of digital social community, intellectual property and corporate social responsibility, LEGO Group said in a statement.

"Through the extended partnership, we will be able to offer more creative and safe digital play experiences for children in the country," said Paul Huang, senior vice president of LEGO Group and general manager of LEGO China.

The enhanced cooperation came after the two sides inked a strategic partnership in early 2018 to empower a digital future for Chinese children.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China 2018

Recent Stories

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

21 seconds ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

29 seconds ago

Etihad commits to zero net carbon emissions by 205 ..

40 seconds ago

Babar Azam makes space in the best one-day team of ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance participates in Asian Financia ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.63 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.