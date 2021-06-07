Leguminous vegetables worth $543.956 mln imported in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Import of pulses or leguminous vegetables into the country during 10 month of current financial year grew by 10.46 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2020-21 about 998,390 metric tons of different pulses costing $543.956 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against the import of 978,293 metric tons valuing $491.643 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In order to promote local output of pulses and reduce huge reliance on the import of the commodity, the government had prepared a mechanism and launched five years developmental project worth Rs1,437 million, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the project titled "Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pulses", was executed through Pakistan Agriculture Research Council in order to promote pulses production across the country.

Under the program, the PARC has distributed seeds of different pulses for 36,280 acres that would help in boosting local production of pulses, besides producing high quality seeds of different pulses, he added.

He informed that Pakistan was producing about 712 thousand tons of major pulses including chickpea, lentil, mung and mash beans as compared the consumption of 1,246.8 thousand tons.

Under the project, he said that 2,797 accessions have been tested throughout the country in 19 different locations via National Uniform Yield Trials to evaluate and select promising ones for improved varieties development.

The basic and pre-basic seed production has also been initiated on about 842 acres through which 500 ton seed will be produced for further multiplication, he said adding that farmers have been provided seed on 50 percent cost sharing for an area of 36,000 acres.

He said through these steps 15,480 ton certified seed will be produced which will be a major breakthrough in overcoming the shortage of national pulses seed production, he remarked.

Similarly, he said that 115 production technology trials have been conducted on farmers' fields in order to practically demonstrate latest agro-technology, adding that awareness of the farmers, a number of seminars, field days and workshops have been organized by the project in all the provinces.