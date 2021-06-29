LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply to textile industry

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chaudhry Muhammad Amin on Tuesday assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) delegation of uninterrupted power supply to the textile industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chaudhry Muhammad Amin on Tuesday assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) delegation of uninterrupted power supply to the textile industry.

He said in view of the current gas crisis in the wake of closure of LNG terminal, extraordinary measures are being adopted to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the export industry of the country without any shutdowns, interruptions, fluctuations and tripping etc.

He made this assurance while talking to APTMA delegation headed by Adil Bashir, Chairman APTMA. The delegation included Chairman Northern Zone Abdul Rahim Nasir, Amir Sh., Senior Vice Chairman, Kamran Arshad and Reza Baqir, Executive Director APTMA.

While taking up the issues confronting smooth functioning of APTMA member mills in the province, Adil Bashir pointed out that an extreme voltage fluctuation (15% +/-), besides excessive interruptions, is proving fatal for the export-oriented textile industry and demands immediate redressal. He added that the industry has no other source of energy except uninterrupted and smooth supply of electricity during the ongoing acute shortage of gas supply to the Captive Power Plants (CPPs) of the textile industry.

According to him, the textile industry operates 24/7 for 365 days and heavy fluctuation of electricity supply hits its productivity badly that ultimately affects the exports of the country.

He stressed CEO LESCO should shift the industry load to other grid stations for smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to industry during scheduled grid maintenance.

Chairman APTMA also took up the issue of grid charges in case of extension of load beyond 5 MW up to 7.5 MW and urged LESCO chief to make sure alternate solution for industries whose extension of load applications are rejected by LESCO, besides expediting the processing of new/extension of load applications.

Adil Bashir said there was confusion about the applicability period for base units for incremental relief for June 2021 onward, which needed an immediate clarification on the part of LESCO management.

Chairman APTMA Punjab Abdul Rahim Nasir took up the issues of individual member mills with CEO LESCO on the occasion and appealed for early resolutions of the same.

CEO LESCO said the textile industry has contributed to the exports of the country and job creation immensely, and it is also bringing in investment to the country and LESCO has always been attentive to its issues. He assured of resolving all major issues of the industry for its smooth operations in the larger interest of the country's economy and prosperity.