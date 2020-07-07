LESCO committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is committed to ensure uninterrupted, safe and secure supply of electricity to its consumers.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattah claimed this in a telephonic conversation with the LCCI (Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh here Tuesday. He added that uplifting of distribution system was the prime task of LESCO. "Lahore Electric Supply Company is building its future upon a foundation of strong core values. As the power industry undergoes massive change, our success will come from respect for people, un-compromised commitment to safety, quality customer services and support for the communities we serve," he remarked.

He said that through public-private partnerships, that reflect these values, Lahore Electric Supply Company looks forward to grow in this era of unprecedented opportunity.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the friendly approach of LESCO Chief towards business community saying that public-private partnership was the most suitable solution to the issues being faced by the business community.

He said the government should support LESCO's efforts aimed at modernizing the transmission and distribution system. He said that electricity demand was growing in the territory of LESCO. A large chunk of electricity is expectedto be added to the national grid after completion of small and large scalepower projects in future, he added.