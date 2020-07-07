UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LESCO Committed To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply To Consumers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

LESCO committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is committed to ensure uninterrupted, safe and secure supply of electricity to its consumers.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattah claimed this in a telephonic conversation with the LCCI (Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh here Tuesday. He added that uplifting of distribution system was the prime task of LESCO. "Lahore Electric Supply Company is building its future upon a foundation of strong core values. As the power industry undergoes massive change, our success will come from respect for people, un-compromised commitment to safety, quality customer services and support for the communities we serve," he remarked.

He said that through public-private partnerships, that reflect these values, Lahore Electric Supply Company looks forward to grow in this era of unprecedented opportunity.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the friendly approach of LESCO Chief towards business community saying that public-private partnership was the most suitable solution to the issues being faced by the business community.

He said the government should support LESCO's efforts aimed at modernizing the transmission and distribution system. He said that electricity demand was growing in the territory of LESCO. A large chunk of electricity is expectedto be added to the national grid after completion of small and large scalepower projects in future, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Electricity Business Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry LESCO

Recent Stories

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

32 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

1 hour ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

2 hours ago

Australia's Melbourne Goes Back Into Lockdown as C ..

25 minutes ago

21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War heros, wr ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.