Lesco Temporarily Bans Installments On Electricity Bills

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:31 PM

Lesco temporarily bans installments on electricity bills

The Lesco authorities have made it clear that meter-connection will be cut if any consumer is a defaulter of two to three bills.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) LESCO has put ban on installments on electricity bills for recovery of dues till further orders.

The company has directed all the consumers to pay their full electricity bills.

According to the latest reports, all consumers including commercial, Industrial and domestic will pay their electricity bills.

“The electricity connection will be cut if any consumer who is not paying bills for last two to three month. Lesco has taken this decision to improve its recovery.

It may be mentioned here that un-announced load-shedding has made lives miserable in the province, especially in the rural areas where hours-long loadshedding has become a routine matter. People say they pay heavy electricity bills but even then are forced to face troubles due to hours long load-shedding.

