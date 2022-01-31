Less Than 20% of Gas Pumped in Summer Remains in UGS Facilities in Europe - Gazprom

Less than 20% of the gas pumped in the summer season remains in underground storage facilities (UGSFs) in Europe, and their overall level of occupancy is 39%, Gazprom said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Less than 20% of the gas pumped in the summer season remains in underground storage facilities (UGSFs) in Europe, and their overall level of occupancy is 39%, Gazprom said on Monday.

"Less than 20% of the gas injected in summer remained in UGS facilities in Europe.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 29, the volume of active gas in European underground storage facilities is 27.3% (14.4 billion cubic meters) less than last year. More than 4/5 of the volume of gas pumped in the summer season has been taken out. As of January 29, the withdrawal reached 80.3%, or 38.4 billion cubic meters of gas. The total level of occupancy of UGS facilities in Europe is 39%," the company said on Telegram.