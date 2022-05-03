UrduPoint.com

Less Than Half In Germany Approve Of Heavy Weapons Supply To Ukraine - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Less Than Half in Germany Approve of Heavy Weapons Supply to Ukraine - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Public support of German heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine has shrunk to 46% from 55% two weeks ago and 60% in early April, with the number of critics doubling, a poll out Tuesday showed.

An April 29-May 2 Forsa survey commissioned for RTL and n-tv news channels found that 44% of Germans disproved of the government's decision to send tanks and other military hardware to conflict-torn Ukraine, up from 22% in mid-April.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week he had received a very strong mandate from parliament to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine after his critics at home and abroad pushed Germany to do more to counter the Russian military operation.

Seventy percent of those surveyed said they did not think that the conflict in Ukraine could be won militarily. Only 24% opted for a military solution over diplomacy and negotiations.

The Forsa poll also found that financial costs of the conflict were the main concern for 74% of those sampled, followed by a potential world war (65%) and disruption in energy supplies (54%). More than half of respondents said Germany could not ban Russian gas imports yet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament German Germany April Gas World War From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

14 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

23 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

23 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

23 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.