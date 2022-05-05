UrduPoint.com

Less Than Quarter Of US Adults Rate Economy As Even 'Somewhat Good' - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Less Than Quarter of US Adults Rate Economy as Even 'Somewhat Good' - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Less than a quarter of US adults rate the economy as being even somewhat good amid increasing inflation, supply chain issues and post-pandemic recovery, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS survey research.

A total of 23% of respondents rated economic conditions in the United States as even "somewhat good," down by 14 percentage points from December and down by over 30 percentage points since last April, the poll, released on Wednesday, said.

Only 2% of those surveyed rated the economy as being in "very good" condition, according to the poll. Almost one-third of US adults, 30%, rated the current economic condition as "very poor," the poll also said.

However, the poll also showed that US adults report hearing bad news about the economy at a nearly 4-to-1 ratio to good news.

A majority of the surveyed US adults, 55%, reported that they believe President Joe Biden's policies to have worsened economic conditions in the country, the poll said. Two-thirds of respondents said that they disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy, the poll added.

CNN said the last time the public's perception of the economy was this poor was in November 2011, when 18% called economic conditions good.

The poll data come amid rising inflation in the US, caused largely by supply chain difficulties, attributed by the Biden administration in part to the situation in Ukraine and lingering COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

