Level Of Gas In German Storage Facilities Exceeds 84% - Federal Network Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Germany's Federal Network Agency stated on Thursday that the total level of gas in storage facilities exceeds 84%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Germany's Federal Network Agency stated on Thursday that the total level of gas in storage facilities exceeds 84%.

"The total storage level in Germany is 84.03%," the statement read. In the past 24 hours gas storage facilities have been filled by 0.38 percentage points.

The regulator stated that the situation around gas supply is tense and could further worsen, but "gas supply in Germany is, however, currently stable. At present, the security of supply in Germany continues to be safeguarded."

Although wholesale prices have fallen, they still remain high, according to the agency.

"Companies and private consumers must expect a considerable increase in gas prices," the statement said.

Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and at 20% from the end of July. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines.

On Wednesday, gas supplies via the pipeline were completely suspended for scheduled maintenance works at the Portovaya compressor station. The works will last until 01:00 GMT September 3.

After the maintenance work is completed and in the absence of technical unit malfunctions, gas transportation will be restored to the level of 33 million cubic meters per day, according to Gazprom's estimates.

