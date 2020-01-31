UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Display Swings To Red In Q4

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:36 PM

LG Display swings to red in Q4

LG Display Co., South Korea's major display panel maker, said Friday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to asset impairments and increased costs

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):LG Display Co., South Korea's major display panel maker, said Friday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to asset impairments and increased costs.

LG Display reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.81 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in a regulatory filing, shifting from a profit of 152.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company posted an operating loss of 421.9 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 279.3 billion won a year ago. Sales also fell 7.6 percent to 6.42 trillion won over the cited period.

LG Display said its bottom line drastically went down after it decided to reflect a charge of 1.6 trillion won related to asset impairments.

Besides asset impairments, LG Display still struggled to make a profit in its business operations as increased costs in POLED productions and restructuring of LCD business also hurt its profitability.

LG Display has been working to convert its LCD production lines to OLED fabs since a supply glut, led by Chinese manufacturers, dragged down LCD panel prices and damaged the company's earnings in recent years.

For the whole of 2019, LG Display reported a net loss of 2.87 trillion won, widening from a net loss of 179.4 billion won a year earlier.

It posted an operating loss of 1.35 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 92.9 billion won on-year. Annual revenue fell 3.5 percent to 23.47 trillion won.

For this year, LG Display said it will focus on improving its profitability with OLED products.

"We expect a big revenue increase from the large OLED business as our OLED fab in China will increase its output," it said. "The POLED business is also expected to start improving its earnings in the second half."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company South Korea 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Italy reports two confirmed cases of coronavirus

1 minute ago

NBA: Results and standings on Thursday

1 minute ago

Turkish furniture sector targets $4.5B export in 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Williamson out as N. Zealand opt to bowl against I ..

1 minute ago

Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league

1 minute ago

Australian Capital Territory Declares State of Ale ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.