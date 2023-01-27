UrduPoint.com

LG Electronics' Net Profit Grew By 32% In 2022 - Financial Report

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 05:58 PM

The net profit of the South Korean giant LG Electronics in 2022 rose by 31.7% year-on-year, amounting to 1.863 trillion won ($1.5 billion), according to the company's financial report published on Friday

LG's net income attributable to shareholders rose by 16% year-on-year to 1.196 trillion won, while operating profit fell by 12.5% to 3.551 trillion won. The company's revenue increased by 12.9%, reaching 83.467 trillion won, the report said.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded a net loss of 212.4 billion won. The loss attributable to shareholders in the reporting period reached 346 billion won. Operating income fell by 11 times to 69.3 billion won, while revenue rose by 5.2% to 21.858 trillion won.

LG Electronics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics and home appliances, was founded in 1958. This South Korean company has long been one of the top three manufacturers in the market.

