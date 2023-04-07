LG Electronics' Operating Profit Down 23% in Q1 2023 Year-on-Year - Preliminary Report

Operating profit of South Korean giant LG Electronics in the first quarter of 2023 totaled 1.5 trillion won ($1.14 billion), which is 22.9% less year-on-year, according to the company's preliminary financial results published on Friday

At the same time, the company stated that the operating profit in January-March 2023 was the third-highest quarterly operating profit in its history.

LG Electronics also reported 20.4 trillion won in revenue in the first quarter of this year, which is 2.6% less year-on year and 6.6% less quarter-on-quarter, but still its second-highest revenue overall.

LG Electronics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics and home appliances, was founded in 1958. This South Korean company has long been one of the top three manufacturers in the market.