UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens On Equity Ties, Mobile Biz Slump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

LG Electronics Q4 loss widens on equity ties, mobile biz slump

LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter deficit widened due to losses in its equity ties with a display-making affiliate, while its mobile business remained in the red

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter deficit widened due to losses in its equity ties with a display-making affiliate, while its mobile business remained in the red.

The tech giant said it logged a net loss of 849.8 billion won (US$717 million) in the October-December period, compared with an 80.7 billion-won net loss a year earlier.

The company's operating profit increased 34.5 percent on-year to 101.8 billion won in the fourth quarter, but this was an 87 percent drop compared to the previous quarter. Sales rose 1.8 percent on-year to 16 trillion won in the last three months of 2019.

For the whole of 2019, LG Electronics' net income tumbled 87.8 percent on-year to 179.9 billion won. Operating profit dropped 9.9 percent on-year to 2.4 trillion won, but sales inched up 1.6 percent on-year to a record 62.3 trillion won.

LG Electronics said its equity ties with LG Display Co. hurt its bottom line. The company holds a 37.9 percent stake in the world's leading OLED panel maker.

LG Display, which is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, has been suffering from falling LCD panel prices. Analysts here expect LG Display to suffer more than 1 trillion won in losses in 2019.

Aside from equity losses, LG Electronics saw its mobile business extend a slump to 19 consecutive quarterly losses.

LG Electronics' mobile business unit posted 332.2 billion won in operating loss in the fourth quarter, widening from a loss of 318.5 billion won a year earlier. The unit's sales plunged 21.2 percent on-year to 1.3 trillion won.

For all of 2019, its mobile business had sales of 5.9 trillion won, down from 7.9 trillion won in 2018, while operating loss was tallied at 1.01 trillion won, also widening from 789 billion won in 2018.

Analysts here predict that LG Electronics shipped only 29 million smartphones in 2019, down 28 percent from a year earlier.

"Sluggish sales of mass-tier smartphones in overseas markets, increased marketing expenses and retail inventory adjustments led to operating loss in the mobile business," the company said.

LG Electronics also continued to suffer from its vehicle component solutions (VS) business.

In the fourth quarter, the company's VS unit logged an operating loss of 63.7 billion won, sharply widening from a loss of 27.4 billion won reported a year earlier due to slower global automobile sales. Sales at the business unit also dipped 3.1 percent on-year to 1.3 trillion won.

The company's home entertainment business unit, which manages TV products, logged 4.59 trillion won in sales during the fourth quarter, relatively unchanged from a year earlier, but operating profit was nearly halved to 110 billion won over the cited period due to increased marketing costs.

LG Electronics' home appliance and air solution (HA) business division, however, posted a solid result.

The home appliance unit had its best-ever fourth-quarter sales at 4.62 trillion won, up 7 percent from a year earlier, while its operating income jumped 8.5 percent on-year to 122.2 billion won.

For the whole year of 2019, the HA business raked in a record 1.9 trillion won in operating profit, thanks to solid sales of its premium home appliances, such as LG Signature.

This year, the company said it aims to sell more premium products like OLED TVs, adding that it plans to launch a rollable TV in the first half of the year.

Shares in LG Electronics closed unchanged at 67,200 won on the Seoul bourse. The earnings results were released before the market closed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Mobile Company Vehicle Seoul 2018 2019 Market TV All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

2 minutes ago

Hyundai's 3 affiliates rack up solid performance i ..

2 minutes ago

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

21 minutes ago

Muneeba Ali determined to execute her plans in T20 ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.