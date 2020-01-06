LG Electronics to introduce 14 new OLED TVs

LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean electronics maker, said Monday it will introduce 14 new OLED TV models at the upcoming tech expo here, including an all-new 48-inch versio

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean electronics maker, said Monday it will introduce 14 new OLED TV models at the upcoming tech expo here, including an all-new 48-inch version.

LG Electronics said its premium 2020 OLED TVs to be unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show, which kicks off its four-day run on Tuesday, in Las Vegas, will have upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features and fresh designs.

OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that deliver perfect black.

The company said the all-new minimalist Gallery Series boasts an ultra-thin form factor, with the 65-inch model only about 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) thin.

It will also introduce a specially-designed wall mount on 55-, 65- and 77-inch class models that make them hang completely flush on the wall, according to the company.

In addition to existing 77-, 65- and 55-inch class, LG said a 48-inch OLED TV will be unveiled, giving its size-conscious consumers more choices.

The latest OLED TV models support adaptive sync technologies, like NVIDIA's G-Sync Compatible and AMD's Radeon FreeSync, helping users to enjoy better PC gaming experience without screen tearing or other distracting visual objects, the company said.

LG's 2020 OLED TVs also allow gamers to enjoy high quality visuals by supporting HGiG Mode when playing HDR (high-dynamic range) games via consoles on their LG Electronics TVs.

HGiG is a body made up of companies from the game and display industries that develops standards to improve the HDR gaming experience for consumers.

LG Electronics has been the global leader in the OLED TV market after first commercializing large-size OLED TVs in 2013. As of last year, OLED TVs were manufactured by 15 electronics firms, including Sony and Philips.