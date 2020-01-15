UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Electronics To Open Robotics Lab In Boston

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

LG Electronics to open robotics lab in Boston

LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will open a robotics lab in the United States to boost its competitiveness in bot technologies

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will open a robotics lab in the United States to boost its competitiveness in bot technologies.

LG's new robotics lab, set to open later this month in Boston, will allow its researchers to better check the latest robotics technologies.

To beef up its robotics research, LG will also collaborate with Kim Sang-bae, a renowned robot scientist and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor who has been leading MIT Biomimetics Robotics Lab since 2012.

Using the MIT lab's infrastructure, LG Electronics said it plans to research and enhance robot's manipulation abilities, such as picking up and moving objects.

"We expect to see great synergy since LG is good at emotion recognition and navigation technologies, while Kim is a renowned scientist in four-legged walking robots and object manipulation technologies," the company said in a release.

In recent years, LG Electronics has been focusing on bolstering its robotics business, acquiring bot manufacturing and developing firms. LG Electronics CEO Brian Kwon said at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week that the company will pursue production of bots for consumer use.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Robot Las Vegas Boston United States 2020

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in Asian Financia ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.63 a barrel T ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani rupees gains 20 paisa strength against U ..

27 minutes ago

“e-Pay Punjab” Collects 500 Million Rupees Tax ..

28 minutes ago

Secretary Challans 38 vehicles, imposes fines

35 seconds ago

Two suspected drug peddlers among 16 arrested by S ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.