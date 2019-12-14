LG Group Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung Dies at Age of 94 - Reports

(@imziishan)

LG Group Honorary Chairman Koo Cha-kyung died on Saturday at the age of 94, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported

Causes of his death remain unknown.

Koo, who was born in 1925 and headed LG Group in 1969-1995, succeeded the post of the chairman from his father Koo In-hwoi, the company's founder.

He is the father of later Chairman Koo Bon-moo, who died in May 2018 at the age of 73, and grandfather of the incumbent head of the company, Koo Kwang-mo.