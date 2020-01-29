UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Household Logs Record-high Earnings On Luxury Cosmetics Brands

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

LG Household logs record-high earnings on luxury cosmetics brands

LG Household & Health Care Ltd., a major South Korean cosmetics and household goods maker, said Wednesday that its net profit jumped 13.9 percent on-year on the back of the popularity of its luxury cosmetics brands

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):LG Household & Health Care Ltd., a major South Korean cosmetics and household goods maker, said Wednesday that its net profit jumped 13.9 percent on-year on the back of the popularity of its luxury cosmetics brands.

Net profit came to 788.2 billion won (US$669.7 million) last year, compared with 692 billion won reported a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's sales came to 7.69 trillion won last year, up 13.9 percent on-year, with an operating profit of 1.18 trillion won, up 13.2 percent on-year, it said.

LG Household & Health Care said its sales for the fourth quarter also surpassed 2 trillion won for the first time.

Luxury cosmetics brands led the growth of the cosmetics business in both domestic and overseas markets, the company said.

Its high-end skin care lineup -- the History of Whoo -- has been leading cosmetics growth by posting a record high of 2.58 trillion won in sales last year, according to the company.

LG Household & Healthcare said other luxury brands -- OHUI and Sum -- also posted strong sales, with its dermatology lineup, CNP, posting annual sales of over 100 billion won in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company North Korea 2019 Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

12 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

40 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

44 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

44 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.