UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG To Invest 20 Bln Won In SoftBank Venture's AI Fund

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

LG to invest 20 bln won in SoftBank Venture's AI fund

LG Group said Tuesday it will invest 20 billion won (US$17 million) in SoftBank's venture fund focused on artificial intelligence (AI) startups

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):LG Group said Tuesday it will invest 20 billion won (US$17 million) in SoftBank's venture fund focused on artificial intelligence (AI) startups.

Four affiliates of LG Group -- LG Electronics Inc., LG Chem Inc., LG Uplus Corp. and LG CNS Co. -- will jointly raise 20 billion won (US$17 million) for Softbank Ventures' early-stage AI fund of 320 billion won, LG said.

The investment in the Japanese tech giant's venture unit is part of the Korean conglomerate's broader plan to develop advanced AI technologies that can be applied in a broad range of its products and services.

LG also unveiled a cloud-based AI platform for software developers to create synergy between its affiliates, vowing to expand collaborations with global IT giants, such as Amazon and Google.

"We will pave the way for digital transformation through R&D and investment in AI technologies designed to break the existing framework and create more customer value," said Ahn Seung-kwon, the chief of LG Science Park.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

10 minutes ago

S. Korea's Hyundai Motor to build vehicle manufact ..

1 minute ago

Reem Al Hashemy: Dubai Expo 2020 is a UAE Expo

55 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners on 48th National Day

55 minutes ago

Hajj policy announcement likely by mid December

1 minute ago

Pakistan's ease of doing business ranking to furth ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.