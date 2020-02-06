UrduPoint.com
LG To Supply Digital Cockpit System For Cadillac Escalade

Thu 06th February 2020

LG to supply digital cockpit system for Cadillac Escalade

LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will supply a digital cockpit system to Cadillac for the U.S. automaker's premium sport utility vehicle

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will supply a digital cockpit system to Cadillac for the U.S. automaker's premium sport utility vehicle.

The South Korean tech firm said its plastic OLED-based digital cockpit system will be installed in the new 2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV. Its digital cockpit consists of a 38-inch display panel made by LG Display Co. and an infotainment system developed by LG Electronics.

The giant horizontal display with 4K resolution combines three screens -- a driver control touchscreen, cluster display screen and infotainment touchscreen -- according to the company.

LG's infotainment system, powered by the company's self-developed software, also offers two 12.6-inch screens on rear seats and can easily interoperate with mobile devices.

LG said it plans to supply its rear seat infotainment to General Motors (GM) Co.'s other vehicles. Cadillac is GM's luxury marquee.

According to market research firm IHS Markit, the global automotive display market is expected to grow from 9.8 trillion won (US$8.2 billion) in 2019 to 12 trillion won in 2023.

