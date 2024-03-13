LHC Allowed Restaurants To Remain Open From Sehr To Iftar During Ramazan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:27 PM
The court also barred LESCO staff from indiscriminately cutting trees and instructed the power provider to coordinate with PHA (Parks & Horticulture Authority) if tree removal is deemed necessary.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted permission to restaurants to remain operational from Sehr to Iftar during the Holy month of Ramazan.
LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing a case regarding concerns about smog in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.
The issue of smog remains a significant concern for the people of Punjab, particularly in Lahore.
The court observed that air quality worsened in winter compared to summer, leading to the downward movement of harmful particles in the atmosphere which resulted pollution.
Later, a layer of pollutants including significant amounts of carbon and smoke blanketed the region.
In its written judgment, the LHC authorized Lahore restaurants to operate from Sehr until Iftar and mandated the education department to incorporate practical environmental awareness activities into school curriculums on a weekly basis.
The court also barred LESCO staff from indiscriminately cutting trees and instructed the power provider to coordinate with PHA (Parks & Horticulture Authority) if tree removal is deemed necessary.
During the previous hearing, a report on PSL matches was submitted by a member of the Judicial Water Commission to the Lahore High Court, assuring minimal disruption to citizens during the tournament.
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report8 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,800 to Rs 228,300 per tola27 minutes ago
-
Coca Cola, Rizq join hands to distribute 8 mln meals this year28 minutes ago
-
Automobile sale rises 118% in Feb 202448 minutes ago
-
Cathay Pacific reports first annual profit since 20192 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 20245 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February14 hours ago
-
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook14 hours ago
-
IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight16 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February17 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February17 hours ago