LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court also barred LESCO staff from indiscriminately cutting trees and instructed the power provider to coordinate with PHA (Parks & Horticulture Authority) if tree removal is deemed necessary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted permission to restaurants to remain operational from Sehr to Iftar during the Holy month of Ramazan.

LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing a case regarding concerns about smog in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The issue of smog remains a significant concern for the people of Punjab, particularly in Lahore.

The court observed that air quality worsened in winter compared to summer, leading to the downward movement of harmful particles in the atmosphere which resulted pollution.

Later, a layer of pollutants including significant amounts of carbon and smoke blanketed the region.

In its written judgment, the LHC authorized Lahore restaurants to operate from Sehr until Iftar and mandated the education department to incorporate practical environmental awareness activities into school curriculums on a weekly basis.

The court also barred LESCO staff from indiscriminately cutting trees and instructed the power provider to coordinate with PHA (Parks & Horticulture Authority) if tree removal is deemed necessary.

During the previous hearing, a report on PSL matches was submitted by a member of the Judicial Water Commission to the Lahore High Court, assuring minimal disruption to citizens during the tournament.