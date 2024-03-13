Open Menu

LHC Allowed Restaurants To Remain Open From Sehr To Iftar During Ramazan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:27 PM

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

The court also barred LESCO staff from indiscriminately cutting trees and instructed the power provider to coordinate with PHA (Parks & Horticulture Authority) if tree removal is deemed necessary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted permission to restaurants to remain operational from Sehr to Iftar during the Holy month of Ramazan.

LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing a case regarding concerns about smog in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The issue of smog remains a significant concern for the people of Punjab, particularly in Lahore.

The court observed that air quality worsened in winter compared to summer, leading to the downward movement of harmful particles in the atmosphere which resulted pollution.

Later, a layer of pollutants including significant amounts of carbon and smoke blanketed the region.

In its written judgment, the LHC authorized Lahore restaurants to operate from Sehr until Iftar and mandated the education department to incorporate practical environmental awareness activities into school curriculums on a weekly basis.

The court also barred LESCO staff from indiscriminately cutting trees and instructed the power provider to coordinate with PHA (Parks & Horticulture Authority) if tree removal is deemed necessary.

During the previous hearing, a report on PSL matches was submitted by a member of the Judicial Water Commission to the Lahore High Court, assuring minimal disruption to citizens during the tournament.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Education Punjab Water Pakistan Super League From LESCO Court

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

14 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business