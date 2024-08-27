Open Menu

LHC Issues Notices To Govt On Petition Against Privatization Of Utility Stores

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM

A Utility Stores employee challenges government’s move before the LHC and says that the entity is profitable and its privatization will cause unemployment to many

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to several key officials, including the Federal government, regarding a petition that challenges the privatization of Utility Stores in Pakistan.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the order on the petition moved by an employee of the Utility Stores.

The court issued notices to the federal government, the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, the Secretary of the Ministry of Law and the Managing Director of Utility Stores.

The petitioner, who has been employed at Utility Stores for a decade, contended that the organization is financially sound, contributing Rs25 billion in annual taxes. He emphasized that the Utility Stores generates a net profit of Rs2 billion and manages substantial operational expenses and salaries on its own.

The petitioner alleged that the decision to close the stores is being executed in accordance with directives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a move that he argues will result in the loss of 11,000 jobs.

He cited the Companies Act 2017, which specified procedures for closing a company, arguing that such measures should only be taken under a court order or the board of Directors' directives. He pointed out that the Board had deemed Utility Stores as a profitable entity.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the letter issued by the cabinet division as well as the minutes from the same division regarding privatization of the Utility Stores.

