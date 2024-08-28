Open Menu

LHC Stays Collection Of Fixed Charges On Electricity Bills

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:46 PM

Nine petitioners approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) and ask the court to order removal of the fixed charges on electricity bills

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a stay order against collection of fixed charges on the electricity bills.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the order on a petition filed by nine companies including Flying Paper Mills against the fixed charges on electricity bills.

The petitioners filed the petitions through Advocate Khawaja Waseem Abbas and made the Federal government and LESCO among the respondents.

The counsel while representing the consul argued that the LESCO had imposed fixed charges on the bills without obtaining the necessary approvals.

He stated that approval from the Cabinet and NEPRA is required for imposing such charges.

The lawyer also noted that LESCO had issued a bill of PKR 3.2 million without any electricity usage, along with a PKR 5.7 million bill last month and a PKR 15.6 million bill this month.

He asked the court to order removal of the fixed charges imposed by LESCO.

