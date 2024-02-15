Liaqat Ali's Journey From Farming Roots To Business Heights
Haji Liaqat Ali, the president of Madina Tower at Ferozepur road, has become an inspiration for many who make their names in entrepreneurship and business development.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) In the bustling city of Lahore, where dreams weave themselves into the fabric of reality, Haji Liaqat Ali stands as a testament to the power of determination and hard work.
Born into the humble abode of a farmer in Kasur district, Liaqat Ali's journey from the fields to becoming a businessman and hope for many small traders and shopkeepers is a story of resilience and unwavering dedication.
“My father's love for farming was immense, but his vision extended beyond the fields. He wanted to ensure that his children received quality education,” Liaqat Ali reminisced, reflecting on his early years.
In pursuit of this vision, his father uprooted the family from their rural surroundings and settled them in Lahore.
Liaqat Ali pursued his education until 1990, but the allure of entrepreneurship beckoned him thereafter. “I ventured into the property business in Johar Town in 2000,” he said, tracing the beginnings of his commercial endeavors.
The year 2003 marked a significant turn in his journey when he ventured abroad to the United Kingdom. Despite engaging in a furniture business and residing with his family, the tranquil embrace of his homeland eluded him.
“Returning to Pakistan in 2008, I established 'Charagh-e-Rehmat' and delved into the tours and travel industry in Madina Town,” Liaqat Ali recounted.
Driven by a fervent sense of patriotism, he further expanded his ventures by founding Hussan Zara International, specializing in import and export.
“Pakistan, our homeland, beckoned us to contribute to its progress and development," Liaqat Ali affirmed, underlining his commitment to national prosperity.
Reflecting on his journey at Madina Tower, Liaqat Ali recalled the challenges encountered in revitalizing the commercial hub.
Despite the plaza's closure in 2013, Liaqat Ali's unwavering resolve inspired fellow entrepreneurs to reignite its vibrancy.
“Together, we addressed myriad issues, transforming the plaza into a thriving center of commerce,” he shared.
Assuming the presidency of the plaza's union in 2017, Liaqat Ali spearheaded initiatives to champion the interests of its occupants. “The traders and businessmen here are my family, and their welfare is my priority," said Ali, emphasizing his profound sense of kinship with the community.
In tandem with his business pursuits, Liaqat Ali forged alliances with local traders’ bodies, and especially with the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
“I became member of the LCCI,” he added.
Later, he ascended to leadership positions, including vice-presidency of Ferozpur Road Lahore and joint secretaryship with the National Peace and Justice Council.
“My allegiance lies with the traders' community, and I strive to formulate policies that enhance their prosperity," Liaqat Ali asserted, highlighting his commitment to grassroots advocacy.
