Liberalization of Dividends Withdrawal for Foreigners to Affect New Investments - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The liberalization of the restrictions on the withdrawal of dividends for foreign investors will concern only new investments and will not affect portfolio investors, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

"As for easing the rules on the withdrawal of dividends... Indeed, if there is liberalization, it will concern dividends from investments that are made later than a certain date. The mechanism of this still requires discussion," Nabiullina said during a press conference, adding that portfolio investors will not be affected.