Libya aiming to promote B2B relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Charge de Affaires, Embassy of Libya, Omar B. A. Abdulkarim, Tuesday said that the Libyan government was aiming at enhancing bilateral relations, especially between businessmen of both the countries.

Libyan Charge de Affaires was talking to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin during a call on the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Deputy Managing Director, Pak-Libya Holding Company, and senior officers were also present during the meeting.

Both sides highlighted deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan and Libya enjoyed a sound friendly relationship over the years and it was getting stronger with each passing day.

The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the Finance Minister commended the development of the company.

Further, it was stressed that the Pak-Libya Chamber of Commerce be formed to enhance business relations between both countries.

On this occasion, Shukat Tarin extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.