UrduPoint.com

Libya Aiming To Promote B2B Relations With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Libya aiming to promote B2B relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Charge de Affaires, Embassy of Libya, Omar B. A. Abdulkarim, Tuesday said that the Libyan government was aiming at enhancing bilateral relations, especially between businessmen of both the countries.

Libyan Charge de Affaires was talking to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin during a call on the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Deputy Managing Director, Pak-Libya Holding Company, and senior officers were also present during the meeting.

Both sides highlighted deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan and Libya enjoyed a sound friendly relationship over the years and it was getting stronger with each passing day.

The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the Finance Minister commended the development of the company.

Further, it was stressed that the Pak-Libya Chamber of Commerce be formed to enhance business relations between both countries.

On this occasion, Shukat Tarin extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Shaukat Tarin Company Libya Chamber Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

5 minutes ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

2 hours ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>