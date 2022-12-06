UrduPoint.com

Libya Allows Geological Exploration Of Oil Deposits

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Libya Allows Geological Exploration of Oil Deposits

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Government of National Unity, the provisional government of Libya, announced on Monday the lifting of restrictions on geological exploration of the national oil deposits.

The government has signaled to international oil and gas companies, with which the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has entered into agreements on the geological exploration and production of oil and gas, the removal of the ban previously imposed by the corporation and welcomed the resumption of operations in the country, the document obtained by Sputnik said.

Tripoli also noted that it was ready to provide companies any support necessary for their return and resumption of activities.

The document also specified that this decision had been made after objective assessment of the improving security situation, which allowed the companies to resume operations in previously inaccessible regions.

In October, the NOC said it had signed agreements with Italian Eni and British BP on offshore gas exploration. According to the company, the country's gas deposits exceed 80 million cubic meters of gas.

In July, the NOC announced that it was restoring oil exports after the removal of emergency measures and appointment of a new director. The prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, said that the corporation planned to increase oil production to two million barrels per day over the next three-five years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Company Oil Noc Libya July October Gas Government Million

Recent Stories

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sind ..

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sindh University

2 hours ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Pla ..

Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Places - Legal Information Portal

2 hours ago
 Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quar ..

Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quarter-finals

2 hours ago
 Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

2 hours ago
 SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University ..

SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women's Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government fo ..

Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government for 'Failed' Migration Policy - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.