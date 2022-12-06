Libya Allows Geological Exploration of Oil Deposits

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Government of National Unity, the provisional government of Libya, announced on Monday the lifting of restrictions on geological exploration of the national oil deposits.

The government has signaled to international oil and gas companies, with which the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has entered into agreements on the geological exploration and production of oil and gas, the removal of the ban previously imposed by the corporation and welcomed the resumption of operations in the country, the document obtained by Sputnik said.

Tripoli also noted that it was ready to provide companies any support necessary for their return and resumption of activities.

The document also specified that this decision had been made after objective assessment of the improving security situation, which allowed the companies to resume operations in previously inaccessible regions.

In October, the NOC said it had signed agreements with Italian Eni and British BP on offshore gas exploration. According to the company, the country's gas deposits exceed 80 million cubic meters of gas.

In July, the NOC announced that it was restoring oil exports after the removal of emergency measures and appointment of a new director. The prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, said that the corporation planned to increase oil production to two million barrels per day over the next three-five years.