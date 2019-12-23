Libya Boosts Oil Production After Output Resumption at Hamada Field - National Oil Company

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Libya is scaling up its oil production at the Nafoura oil field and resuming extraction at the Hamada field, the National Oil Company (NOC) said in a statement on Monday.

"Arabian Gulf Company (AGOCO) engineers and specialists have increased production capacity at the Nafoura oilfield by 5925 barrels per day," the company said, adding that the success was due to the recent tie-in of well Y3 to production facilities at the field.

According to the NOC, the Arabian Gulf Company also renewed production from wells Z1 and Z4 at the Hamada oil field, which had been suspended since 2011. AGOCO is planning to resume the functioning of the next two wells � Z7 and Z9 � at Hamada in the near future.

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in October that Libya might produce an additional 150,000 barrels of oil per day to boost output from the current 1.3 million barrels by the end of 2020.

Oil production in Libya is occasionally suspended due to military action in the country.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country plunged into a brutal civil war. Libya is currently divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west.