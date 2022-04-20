UrduPoint.com

Libya Can Replace Russian Oil If West Pays War Bills - Bashagha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022

Libya Can Replace Russian Oil If West Pays War Bills - Bashagha

Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament in March, suggested that the war-ravaged country could plug the gap from Russian oil shortfall if the West helped it recover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament in March, suggested that the war-ravaged country could plug the gap from Russian oil shortfall if the West helped it recover.

"With trading links established we can enhance the lives of the Libyan people and supply resources which we know Europe and the wider world needs," he told The Telegraph in an interview.

Bashagha was appointed by Libya's eastern-based parliament on March 3 to lead a caretaker government after Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah failed to hold elections in December. Dbeibah has refused to cede power.

The oil-rich African country suffered years of war and poverty after a NATO-led invasion caused its government to collapse in 2011. It belongs to the OPEC group of the world's major oil exporters and holds 48 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

