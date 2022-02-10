BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Libya cannot increase natural gas production for exportation in the event of a shortage in the European Union, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Aoun told Sputnik.

"I do not think that in the foreseeable future we will have the opportunity to increase gas volumes for export, even if the load on producing fields increases.

I do not think that they will be in sufficient volumes capable of resolving the crisis in the European Union," the minister said.