Libya Currently Unable To Increase Oil, Gas Deliveries To Europe - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 03:41 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Libya has no capacity to increase exports of oil and gas to Europe at the moment, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Aoun told Sputnik on Monday.

"Libya cannot increase the supply of gas or oil to Europe, since it does not have them now," the minister said.

