Libya Interested To Promote Trade Ties With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Libya interested to promote trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Fouzi Altahir Rahoumah Salim, First Deputy Speaker of Libyan House of Representatives said that Libya considers Pakistan an important country for business relations and was interested to further promote trade and economic ties with it.

He said this while addressing a dinner reception hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in honor of the 12-member visiting delegation of the Libyan House of Representatives to Pakistan.

Fouzi Altahir Rahoumah Salim said that Pakistan is a beautiful country and investors of Libya would try to take advantage of the business and investment opportunities available in its economy. He said that by investing in Pakistan, Libyan investors would play a role in further improving the economies of both countries.

He thanked ICCI for hosting a dinner reception in honor of the visiting Libyan delegation and assured that he would play a role in promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan highlighted the business and investment opportunities for Libyan investors in Gwadar and CPEC project and stressed that they should take full advantage of them to achieve further growth.

He said that many international companies were doing successful business in Pakistan and added that by investing in Pakistan, Libyan investors can export to many other promising markets.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that Libya's annual turnover was over US$ 48 billion, but its existing level of bilateral trade with Pakistan was just around US$ 14 million, which does not commensurate with the actual potential of both countries.

He highlighted that Libya was importing many products including agricultural products, construction materials, and consumer goods, and added that Pakistan could supply these products to Libya at competitive prices.

President ICCI urged both countries to encourage the regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation that would help further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He assured that ICCI would provide all possible support and cooperation in connecting the Libyan investors with right partners in Pakistan.

