Libya Plans to Increase Oil Output to 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 3 to 5 Years - Oil Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Libya plans to increase oil production by 2 million barrels per day in a three-to-five years term, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Libyan Government of National Accord has allocated significant sums to increase (oil) production from 1.

2 million barrels (per day) ” this is what is being produced now ” to 2 million barrels (per day)," Oun said on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

He added that it would take three to five years to increase oil production.