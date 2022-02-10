Libya Plans to Produce 1.4-1.5 Million Barrels of Oil Per Day in 2022-2023 - Oil Minister

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Libya plans to produce 1.4-1.5 million barrels of oil per day in 2022-2023, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Aoun told Sputnik.

"It was planned to raise production to about 1.4 million or 1.5 million barrels per day. We hope we can fulfill this plan," the minister said when asked about oil production plans for 2022-2023.