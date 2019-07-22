UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Resumes Oil Output At Largest Field After 'sabotage'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Libya resumes oil output at largest field after 'sabotage'

Libya announced the resumption of production Monday at its largest oil field and the loading of crude at a shipping terminal, following a three-day suspension due to "sabotage" of a pipeline

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Libya announced the resumption of production Monday at its largest oil field and the loading of crude at a shipping terminal, following a three-day suspension due to "sabotage" of a pipeline.

Al-Sharara, about 900 kilometres (560 miles) south of Tripoli, produces 315,000 barrels per day -- nearly one third of Libya's crude output -- but is frequently attacked and blocked by militias.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces the lifting of force majeure on Sharara crude oil loading from Zawiya port, following the opening of a closed valve on the pipeline connecting the Sharara oilfield to the Zawiya terminal," which is government-controlled, the company said on its website.

Force majeure is a legal measure that frees a company from contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla condemned the pipeline closure as "criminal activity" and said the firm and authorities would "find and prosecute" those responsible.

Oil exports are the source of almost all state revenue in Libya, which has the biggest proven reserves of crude in Africa.

But after the fall and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed 2011 uprising, the country fell into chaos as multiple armed groups vied for control.

The NOC had previously declared "force majeure" at the Al-Sharara site in December after it was seized by an armed group, but it reopened after forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar took control in February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Exports Company Oil Noc Tripoli Libya SITE February December Criminals Dictator All From

Recent Stories

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

16 minutes ago

Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging P ..

22 minutes ago

Two Pakistani umpires attending Softball Asia umpi ..

2 minutes ago

Top priority to hold PHL: Asif Bajwa

2 minutes ago

UK Introduces Measures to Curb Single-Use Plastics ..

2 minutes ago

People's participation in elections befitting repl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.