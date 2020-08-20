Libya to Supply Abroad Only Oil Accumulated in Terminals - Libyan National Army Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Libya, following the resumption of the operation of oil facilities, will supply abroad only oil accumulated in port terminals, crude produced at deposits will not be exported, Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said.

The head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, Gen.

Naji al-Maghrabi, announced overnight to Wednesday that oil terminals and deposits would resume operation after months of closure. He said the unblocking of the oil facilities' operation was carried out by order of LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar "to alleviate the suffering of Libyan citizens."

"The opening of oil facilities means exportation of only what is in the tanks, the oil produced at deposits will not be exported," al-Mismari said during his weekly press conference.