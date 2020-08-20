UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya To Supply Abroad Only Oil Accumulated In Terminals - Libyan National Army Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

Libya to Supply Abroad Only Oil Accumulated in Terminals - Libyan National Army Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Libya, following the resumption of the operation of oil facilities, will supply abroad only oil accumulated in port terminals, crude produced at deposits will not be exported, Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said.

The head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, Gen.

Naji al-Maghrabi, announced overnight to Wednesday that oil terminals and deposits would resume operation after months of closure. He said the unblocking of the oil facilities' operation was carried out by order of LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar "to alleviate the suffering of Libyan citizens."

"The opening of oil facilities means exportation of only what is in the tanks, the oil produced at deposits will not be exported," al-Mismari said during his weekly press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Oil Libya

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Higher ..

24 minutes ago

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

3 hours ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

3 hours ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.