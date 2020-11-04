UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Says Malta Vowed To Return Confiscated Funds

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Says Malta Vowed to Return Confiscated Funds

Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Interim Government Abdul Salam al-Badri told Sputnik on Wednesday that he had obtained a promise from Malta to work to release the approximately $1.1 billion in Libyan currency held there

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Interim Government Abdul Salam al-Badri told Sputnik on Wednesday that he had obtained a promise from Malta to work to release the approximately $1.1 billion in Libyan Currency held there.

The US State Department has previously announced that the Maltese authorities had confiscated an equivalent of $1.1 billion in "fake" Libyan dinars made by Russian currency minter Goznak for the Libyan government. The Russian side claimed the move was in violation of international law.

"The Maltese side informed us it is convinced that we are entitled to these funds and that they will make all efforts to release them as soon as possible by contacting the relevant authorities in the United Nations," al-Badri said.

The official stressed that the currency was printed by the Russian company as part of a legitimate request from the country's government.

Al-Badri expressed confidence in the successful outcome of the Libyan military meetings, now underway in the Libyan city of Ghadames, emphasizing the ability of Libyans to solve their problems on their own.

A day earlier, the the participants of the Libyan Joint Military Commission in the "5 + 5" format in Ghadames agreed to form a commission to oversee the return of Libyan troops to their bases and on measures to monitor the ceasefire between the two sides, the UN Support Mission in Libya announced.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Russia Company Libya Malta All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

FTA to issue Tax Residency, Commercial Activities ..

5 minutes ago

EU Permanent Representatives Agree on New Sanction ..

46 seconds ago

Turkey ends quake rescue mission

48 seconds ago

US October private employment rises 365,000, below ..

49 seconds ago

US Election Outcome Still Undecided as Vote Recoun ..

53 seconds ago

French judges confirm ETA ex-leader's extradition ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.