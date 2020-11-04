Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Says Malta Vowed to Return Confiscated Funds

Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Interim Government Abdul Salam al-Badri told Sputnik on Wednesday that he had obtained a promise from Malta to work to release the approximately $1.1 billion in Libyan currency held there

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Interim Government Abdul Salam al-Badri told Sputnik on Wednesday that he had obtained a promise from Malta to work to release the approximately $1.1 billion in Libyan Currency held there.

The US State Department has previously announced that the Maltese authorities had confiscated an equivalent of $1.1 billion in "fake" Libyan dinars made by Russian currency minter Goznak for the Libyan government. The Russian side claimed the move was in violation of international law.

"The Maltese side informed us it is convinced that we are entitled to these funds and that they will make all efforts to release them as soon as possible by contacting the relevant authorities in the United Nations," al-Badri said.

The official stressed that the currency was printed by the Russian company as part of a legitimate request from the country's government.

Al-Badri expressed confidence in the successful outcome of the Libyan military meetings, now underway in the Libyan city of Ghadames, emphasizing the ability of Libyans to solve their problems on their own.

A day earlier, the the participants of the Libyan Joint Military Commission in the "5 + 5" format in Ghadames agreed to form a commission to oversee the return of Libyan troops to their bases and on measures to monitor the ceasefire between the two sides, the UN Support Mission in Libya announced.