Libyan National Oil Corporation Shuts Down Zueitina Oil Port - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared a state of force majeure in the oil port of Zueitina, shutting down the port and related gas and oil production sites, company's chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Monday.

"The National Oil Corporation is obliged to declare a state of force majeure on the oil port of Zueitina, including all fields and producing stations associated with this port and shipping facilities until further notice," Sanalla said in a statement published by the company.

According to the statement, the suspension of the operation of the oil port and related fields was caused by political factors.

"We all have the same eye, but some politicians don't have the same view," Sanalla added.

On Sunday, the NOC announced the suspension of production at one of the country's largest oil fields, El Feel.

According to the release of the company, the suspension was caused by "the entry of a group of individuals and the prevention of the field's workers from continuing production."

According to Libyan media, the protesters at the NOC facilities are demanding that the head of the interim Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, transfer power to the recently elected head of the new Libyan cabinet, Fathi Bashagha.

On March 1, the Libyan House of Representatives voted for a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Bashagha, who previously served as the GNA interior minister. The interim unity government headed by Dbeibah, who was appointed last year in a UN-backed process, refused to cede power. Dbeibeh said that he does not intend to transfer power in the country before the presidential election scheduled for June 2022.