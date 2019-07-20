UrduPoint.com
Libyan Oil Corporation Says Production Suspended At Key Oil Field

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:32 PM

Libyan Oil Corporation Says Production Suspended at Key Oil Field

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Saturday it was investigating a pause in production at the country's largest El Sharara oil field

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Saturday it was investigating a pause in production at the country's largest El Sharara oil field.

"NOC confirms that 290 [thousand barrels per day] of production at the Sharara oil field is currently offline.

NOC teams are investigating a suspected closed valve/valves in the Hamada area," it said on Facebook.

The state company added that production at the nearby El Feel oil field in southwestern Libya had not been affected.

