Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:00 AM

Libyan Parties Agree on Two-Month Unified National Budget First Time Since 2014 - UNSMIL

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The parties to the conflict in Libya have for the first time in seven years agreed on a unified national budget, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"On 3 February 2021, the Council of Ministers promulgated a two-month interim budget for 2021," it said.

"This is the first time since 2014, Libya has one unified national budget," the UNSMIL said.

