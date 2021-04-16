Libyan Premier Invites Russian Gas Companies Back

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The head of Libya's unity government urged Russian gas companies on Thursday to return to the North African country after a decade of absence.

Abdulhamid Dbeibeh made the call during a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Through you we address all Russian companies that operated in our country and ask them to come back, especially the companies involved in the gas industry," he said.

The new Libyan government, Dbeibeh said, wants to restart cooperation on the contracts that Russian companies signed in Libya before the 2011 uprising.

The unity government was selected by a UN-backed forum in Geneva in February, in a bid to reconcile rival administrations in Tripoli and Tobruk and push the country toward the general election in December.