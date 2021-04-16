UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Premier Invites Russian Gas Companies Back

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Libyan Premier Invites Russian Gas Companies Back

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The head of Libya's unity government urged Russian gas companies on Thursday to return to the North African country after a decade of absence.

Abdulhamid Dbeibeh made the call during a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Through you we address all Russian companies that operated in our country and ask them to come back, especially the companies involved in the gas industry," he said.

The new Libyan government, Dbeibeh said, wants to restart cooperation on the contracts that Russian companies signed in Libya before the 2011 uprising.

The unity government was selected by a UN-backed forum in Geneva in February, in a bid to reconcile rival administrations in Tripoli and Tobruk and push the country toward the general election in December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tripoli Geneva Libya February December Gas All Government Industry Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

1 hour ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

1 hour ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

1 hour ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.